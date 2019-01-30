APD Releases Identity of Woman Pinned in Monday’s Fatal Minnesota Drive Rollover

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2019.

APD has released the identity of the rollover victim on Minnesota Drive incident on Monday morning.

According to Anchorage police, 34-year-old Julie Attina was traveling northbound on Minnesota Drive between Raspberry Road and International Airport Road in a black 1999 Ford F-150 when she encountered icy road conditions.

Attina lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered ice and collided with the snow berm alongside the road. The impact flipped the pickup and the vehicle rolled multiple times.

Police say that Attina was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown and pinned beneath the truck.

Attina was declared deceased at the scene.





