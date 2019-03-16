APD Seeks Additional Victims of Anchorage Massage Therepist

Alaska Native News Mar 16, 2019.

The Anchorage Police Department revealed that a 37-year-old Anchorage man has been indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on Sexual Assault charges last month.

The investigation into Sexual Assault by Travis Hermansen, age 37, was initiated in 2018 and resulted in three charges of Sexual Assault II being leveled at him. Three women allege that Hermansen carried out “inappropriate, sexual contact during massages.” The suspect worked as a massage therapist when the alleged assaults occurred.

Investigators with APD’s Special Investigations Unit believe that there may be more victims who have yet to come forward and are continuing to investigate additional potential victims.

Hermansen is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this case, including other potential witnesses or victims, should contact Detective Brendan Lee with the Anchorage Police Department at (907) 786-8802.