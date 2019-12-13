APD Seeks Brant Marshall in Connection to December 3rd Black Angus Inn Homicide

Anchorage police say that one person of interest in the December 3rd Black Angus homicide has been located and the second person is now a suspect in the investigation into the death of 34-year-old Grant Fowler.

APD reports they are actively seeking 39-year-old Brant Marshall and an arrest warrant has been issued on charges of Murder II and Manslaughter.

40-year-old Brittney Johnson was located on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the Black Angus Inn on Gambell to investigate the shooting of Fowler at just after 3 pm on December 3rd. Fowler was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot to the upper body. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was declared deceased.

If you have knowledge of Marshall’s whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.