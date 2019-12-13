APD Seeks Brant Marshall in Connection to December 3rd Black Angus Inn Homicide

- Home
Anchorage police say that one person of interest in the December 3rd Black Angus homicide has been located and the second person is now a suspect in the investigation into the death of 34-year-old Grant Fowler.
APD reports they are actively seeking 39-year-old Brant Marshall and an arrest warrant has been issued on charges of Murder II and Manslaughter.
40-year-old Brittney Johnson was located on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the Black Angus Inn on Gambell to investigate the shooting of Fowler at just after 3 pm on December 3rd. Fowler was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot to the upper body. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was declared deceased.
If you have knowledge of Marshall’s whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.