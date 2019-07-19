APD Seeks Info on East 47th Attack Suspect

Alaska Native News Jul 19, 2019.

Image-Rendering of suspect in East 47th Court and Lake Otis Assault. Image-Nixle

Anchorage police have a description and have developed a sketch of the suspect responsible for the attack on a juvenile girl that occurred at East 47th Court and Lake Otis Parkway on Last Friday evening.

The suspect, described as an Alaskan Native male between 25-35 about 5’8″ and 240 pounds with short black hair and thin facial hair assaulted the girl at around 6 pm on July 12th. He was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt with yellow, red, or orange logo on the front, black pants and a black baseball cap and sunglasses. He is also described as having a tattoo on his upper right arm.

The young girl was able to free herself and flee and the suspect also fled. He went westbound on foot.

APD is seeking any witnesses to the incident or survellance video.





