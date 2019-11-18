APD Seeks Person of Interest in Sunday Kidnapping Case

Anchorage police investigators opened a case of kidnapping where it is believed an adult female was kidnapped by an adult female at Dimond Boulevard and C Street at approximately 7 am on Sunday morning.

While the kidnapping is still under investigation, the victim was released and has been questioned by detectives.

Investigators still would like to interview a person of interest identified as 25-year-old Nellie Serradell. They are also seeking a stolen vehicle, identified as a blue Saturn VUE with the plate number JRE 860 in connection with the case.

Serradell is described as an Alaska Native standing 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she also has a tattoo under her right eye. “She was last seen wearing a black jacket, cheetah pants and red shoes,” APD states.

APD says they believe she information that could bring the investigation to a successful close. Persons with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.