APD States Reported Saturday Attempted Kidnapping at Elementary School Playground Unfounded

Alaska Native News Sep 10, 2018.

Anchorage police say that the report made on Saturday of an intoxicated man attempting to kidnap a female juvenile on the playground of the Kasuun Elementary School on 68th Avenue has been deemed unfounded following an investigation into the incident.

APD reported on Nixle on Saturday evening that an intoxicated Native male in his 30s-40s approached a group of juvenile females on the playground late Saturday afternoon and grabbed one of the girls by the arm and only released her after others in the group started to scream. It was alleged that the man ran off into the woods after the incident.

After an extensive investigation by police, it was determined that the allegations were unfounded. APD said in a statement on Nixle, “It is the goal of the Anchorage Police Department to keep the public informed by releasing preliminary information about investigations where a potential threat is involved. As investigations develop and new discoveries are made, all preliminary information may be subject to change.”

No further actions are deemed forthcoming.