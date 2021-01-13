APD takes steps to monitor hate-based threats







Considering recent events and community concerns, I wanted you to know the Anchorage Police Department (APD) is taking proactive steps to monitor events and information sources involving hate-based threats that may lead to violence. It’s a coordinated effort with our federal and state law enforcement partners.



Although there are no specific threats in Anchorage at this time, you may see an increased police presence in the areas of government buildings and planned events during the next several weeks. This is to ensure the normal operation of government and the safety of our community.



We fully support every Alaskan’s ability to exercise their constitutional rights, and our community has a history of acting responsibly and safely when making their voices heard. However, we will not tolerate violence of any kind.



As always, if you see or hear anything suspicious, please call us. If it’s a direct and imminent emergency, call 911. If not, call 311.



I fervently hope that the coming weeks grace the country and our own community with a sense of calm, and that cooler heads prevail in reducing the spread of violent rhetoric. I have great faith in the ability of Alaskans to act responsibly, and fully believe that our community will exercise restraint and good judgement.



Very respectfully,



Justin





