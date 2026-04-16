NOAA Fisheries Asks for Public Comment on Identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska State Waters







The 45-day comment period is open through May 28, 2026. We will also host two public scoping meetings to gather input.

NOAA Fisheries filed a Notice of Intent announcing the preparation of the Alaska Aquaculture Opportunity Areas Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement and requesting public comment. This PEIS will assess the impacts of identifying one or more Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska state waters and the potential impacts of siting aquaculture in those locations.

The Notice of Intent initiates a 45-day public scoping period for the PEIS that will close on May 28, 2026. During this time, we are seeking public comment to inform the scope and content of the PEIS, including the range of reasonable alternatives.

Alternative 1 would be to take no action. Alternative 2 would entail identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in one or more of the 77 “options” described in the Aquaculture Opportunity Area Atlas for the Gulf of Alaska. The 77 final options resulted in 13,031 acres identified as suitable for aquaculture across Southeast, Southcentral, and Southwest Alaska study areas. The PEIS will only consider shellfish and seaweeds, as Alaska state law prohibits finfish farming.

We are the lead agency on the PEIS in partnership with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency who will act as cooperating agencies. Other agencies may join as cooperating or participating agencies as the process moves forward.

How to Comment

Public comment can be submitted in writing, as well as during two virtual public scoping meetings. Comments must be submitted by May 28, 2026 by one of the following methods:

Electronic Submission

Submit electronic comments via the federal e-rulemaking portal. Click on the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Mail

Submit written comments to:

Jon Kurland, Regional Administrator for Alaska Region NOAA Fisheries

Attn: Records Office

P.O. Box 21668

Juneau, AK 99802-1668

Virtual Public Scoping Meetings

You can submit oral comments during a virtual public scoping meeting. The meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Information on how to join these meetings

April 22, 2026 | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Alaska Time ( Register Here ) April 28, 2026 | 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Alaska Time ( Register Here )

NOAA Fisheries