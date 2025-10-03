Application period opens for GCI Gives philanthropy program





Alaska nonprofits have until November 7 to apply for GCI Gives 2026 funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – GCI’s philanthropy program, GCI Gives, has opened the application period for its 2026 contributions funding cycle. Through November 7, Alaska nonprofits have the opportunity to apply for funding and in-kind products and services from GCI, one of the state’s largest corporate philanthropic contributors.

GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state.

GCI Gives’ contributions are focused in these key areas: education and youth development, healthy communities, digital resilience, public safety, animal research and preservation, and culture and connection. Over the past decade, GCI has donated more than $20 million in cash and in-kind services to Alaska nonprofits.

“We’re excited to open up the application period to nonprofits across the state for next year’s GCI Gives funding cycle,” said GCI Gives Senior Program Manager of Contributions and Events Tiffany Vassar. “Alaska’s nonprofits play a key role in strengthening the social fabric of our home state and we’re honored to support the work of these organizations in the communities we serve.”

Contribution Guidelines

Applicants must be an eligible, Alaska-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a current W-9. To apply for GCI Gives funding, fill out the contributions request in its entirety, provide a copy of your organization’s 501(c)(3) status, a list of sponsorship levels and benefits, and other relevant information.

The GCI Gives grant application is available here: https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives/gci-gives-grant.

For more information about GCI Gives, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives.

