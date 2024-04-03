April museum programs explore travel





Family programs at the University of Alaska Museum of the North will explore the theme of travel in April.

Families with children ages 5 and under are invited to drop in at Early Explorers on Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab, and explore the galleries.

Family Day: Travel is set for Saturday, April 20, from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can see and touch museum objects, investigate different forms of transportation, try a scavenger hunt and create artwork. Ornithologists will be on hand to show migratory bird specimens and talk about how migrating birds travel long distances each year. There is no admission fee for children ages 17 and under on Family Day, thanks to support from TOTE.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.

ADDITIONAL CONTACT: Jennifer Arseneau, ua-museumlearn@alaska.edu, 907-474-6948

UAF



