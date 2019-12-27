Arizona Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant Christmas Morning

Alaska Native News on Dec 27, 2019.

During the early morning hours on Christmas Day troopers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Stanley Road and Smalley Circle and contacted 34-year-old Arizona resident Burney Hampton.

While no charges were filed in the 4:13 am traffic stop, a background check into Hampton would find that he had two warrants for his arrest.

The first warrant for $5,000 was for failure to appear on the charge of Burglary II. He also had a warrant for Criminal Trespass I. During the traffic stop, Hampton had provided AST with false information and so was charged with that as well.

Hampton was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.