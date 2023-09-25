Arizona Woman Indicted for Importing Almost 95 Pounds of Methamphetamine From Mexico





PHOENIX, Ariz. – Rosa Villanueva, 39, of Somerton, Arizona, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on two counts of Importation of Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that on August 16, 2023, Villanueva drove her vehicle from Mexico through the San Luis Port of Entry and was stopped after a drug-sniffing canine alerted on her vehicle. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered almost 95 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in 161 packages throughout the car.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release.

An indictment is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Homeland Security Investigations, Yuma Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Noah Coakley II, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.



CASE NUMBER: CR-23-01295-PHX-DLR

RELEASE NUMBER: 2023-138_Villanueva

