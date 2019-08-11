Armed Delta Junction DUI Suspect Arrested by Fairbanks-Based SERT

Alaska Native News Aug 11, 2019.

An armed Delta Junction driver with suicidal tendencies and suspected of being a drunk driver was reported to troopers at 6:11 pm on Friday evening, AST reported on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the IGA store in Delta Junction in reference to the report to find that the driver, later identified as Valeriy Ovchinnikov, age 56, had left the premises prior to their arrival.

A short time later, Ovchinnikov would be located in a driveway near Gibson Lane and the Richardson Highway in his vehicle. Ignoring commands, Ovchinnikov refused to exit his vehicle and so the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) based in Fairbanks was called out to take over the incident.

Upon arrival, SERT was able to take Ovchinnikov into custody and he was subsequently charged with DUI and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV. He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there on the charges.





