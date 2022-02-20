Armed Kotlik Man Arrested by SERT after Breaking into School





Just after midnight on Thursday, the Alaska State Troopers were notified that an armed Kotlik man had broken into the school in that village.

At the time of the break-on, the school was occupied by two people. But, they were able successfully leave the building after convincing the suspect, identified as Calson Aparezuk, age 34, to let them leave.

The South Central Special Emergency Reaction Team responded to the community, and after the suspect had occupied the building for almost 17 hours, the team was able to enter the building and take Aparezuk into custody at 4:45 pm.

I was found that Aparezuk had gained access to the school by breaking a window.

Aparezuk was transported to Anchorage and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.





