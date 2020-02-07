Armed Robber Arrested at Tesoro Attempting to Use Credit Cards and Cash Stolen Checks

Alaska Native News on Feb 7, 2020.

On Thursday, Anchorage police responded to the Tesoro station at 101 East Northern Lights Boulevard after receiving a call from the clerk there of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect standing at the counter inside Tesoro and “the handle of a handgun was visibly sticking out of Huskey’s jacket pocket,” APD stated. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas F.T. Huskey was taken into custody without incident.

Police interviewed the clerk who told them that Huskey had come into the station, grabbed some merchandise, then went to the counter to pay for it, but all three cards he attempted to use were declined.

Huskey then left the store, only to return moments later. He produced a check with an issue date of 2016, a credit card and an expired ID. None of the three items belonged to Huskey. The clerk told officers that after laying the items on the counter, the suspect pulled out a handgun and said the weapon was “in case things went bad.”

The clerk, shaken, told Huskey that a copy of the check needed to be made and while away from the suspect, called APD and reported the robbery.

When officers searched Huskey, they found that the weapon he had in his possession was a BB gun. Multiple IDs and credit cards were found on his person, none of which belonged to him. A computer check would reveal that some of the items had previously been reported as stolen. It was also found that Huskey had an existing warrant for his arrest.







Huskey was jailed on the existing warrant and charges of Robbery I, Theft II, Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, and Assault III were also leveled against him.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility on the warrant and charges.