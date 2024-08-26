As RFK Jr. Backs Trump, Here’s the Secretive Billionaire Plutocrat Funding Them Both





Timothy Mellon, the reclusive heir to a Gilded Age fortune, has poured over $165 million into the 2024 election so far, with tens of millions backing both Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Joining Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Arizona Friday night, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to emphasize what the two share.

“We talked about not the values that separate us, because we don’t agree on everything, but on the values and issues that bind us together,” Kennedy said shortly after suspending his independent presidential bid to throw his support behind Trump.

But Kennedy did not mention that he and Trump have in common the same billionaire megadonor, a reclusive heir to a Gilded Age fortune who has pumped over $165 million into the 2024 campaign thus far.

Timothy Mellon, the grandson of plutocrat Andrew Mellon, has poured tens of millions of dollars into the campaigns of both Trump and Kennedy, making the secretive billionaire the top individual donor to both.

The campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets noted Friday in an analysis of Mellon’s donations that the billionaire “made a $50 million cash infusion to pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again, Inc.” in July, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

“This brings his total contributions to the group to $125 million this election cycle, including a $50 million check he wrote to the super PAC the day after Trump was convicted of 34 felonies,” OpenSecrets added. “Mellon’s latest $50 million contribution accounts for over 90% of what MAGA, Inc. raised in July.”

As for Kennedy, his hybrid PAC American Values 2024 received $25 million from Mellon earlier this year. OpenSecrets observed that Kennedy is quoted on the cover of the billionaire’s autobiography, “praising Mellon as a ‘maverick entrepreneur.'”

Robert Reich, the former U.S. labor secretary, wrote Friday that “it’s no surprise” Kennedy dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Trump.

“He and Trump both shared the same major donor—billionaire nepo baby Timothy Mellon,” Reich added. “RFK Jr.’s campaign was always a MAGA spoiler.”

Mellon is a member of a powerful group known as “guardian angels,” a label “for big donors who supply 40% or more of a committee’s funds and are a political group’s top contributor,” OpenSecrets explained.

Spending from super PACs and other outside groups has topped $1 billion this election cycle, and the largest spender to date has been MAGA, Inc.

But U.S. billionaires, who are collectively richer than ever, aren’t exclusively backing pro-Trump groups. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has cut huge checks to Democratic PACs, and groups backing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris have received large donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Netflix executive chairman Reed Hastings, among other rich executives.

In his primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned the outsized influence of billionaire “oligarchs” on the U.S. political process, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling.

“Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections,” said Sanders. “For the sake of our democracy, we must overturn the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision and move toward public funding of elections.”

