As Trump Issues ‘Sharply Self-Incriminating’ Subpoena Response, DOJ Urged to Act





“I think they were trying to hand the Justice Department all the evidence on a silver platter,” one legal expert said of the panel probing last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his “rambling” 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the U.S. House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.

The bipartisan panel voted unanimously to subpoena Trump at the end of Thursday’s hearing—which was the ninth that the committee has held publicly since June and is expected to be the last before next month’s midterm elections.

Throughout the hearings, “the evidence has proven” that “in a staggering betrayal of his oath, Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) declared Thursday. “It’s still hard to believe. But the facts and testimony are clear, consistent, and undisputed.”

Trump’s response to the subpoena, said former federal prosecutor and NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, “is powerfully incriminating evidence that will be introduced against him when he’s prosecuted. And those who helped him draft it are co-conspirators.”

J6 committee subpoenas Trump, and Trump responds with a letter that is . . . sharply self-incriminating. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/pokCDuVVBp — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 14, 2022

The ex-president began his missive with what's known as his "Big Lie," writing to Thompson, "THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!"

The letter continues:

The same group of Radical Left Democrats who utilized their Majority position in Congress to create the fiction of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the $48 Million Mueller Report (which ended in No Collusion!), Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign, and so much more, are the people who created this Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots, whose records in life have been unblemished until this point of attempted ruination. The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the "RIGHT," and what has taken place with Radical Left, lawless groups such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America. This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself.

Trump's letter to the panel spans four pages but includes a 10-page appendix featuring photos and bullet-point lists attacking the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In sprawling, 14-page response to House Jan 6 Select Cmte, Trump doesn’t commit to an interview or to sharing documents… instead doubling-down on baseless election fraud claims, with mentions of “Antifa”, “Hacks and Thugs”, “Hoax”, “Fake News”… and an opening line in ALL CAPS pic.twitter.com/fOE2mRSwCn — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 14, 2022

Noting that Trump's response "doubles down on the bogus claim that he won the election and on siding with the violent insurrectionists," Noah Bookbinder of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said that "he not only tried to overturn an election and incited insurrection, he is still doing it."

Bookbinder and his group also shared Philip Bump's Washington Post column about Trump's letter, which he wrote "was exactly what you would have expected."

Make no mistake, Donald Trump is still working to hold on to power using the same tactics set in motion before and after January 6th. https://t.co/HLnkJnIGv8 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 15, 2022

Highlighting that Trump used the term "fraud" many times, Bump argued that "what hinders Trump's response, of course, is that there was no rampant fraud in the 2020 election. This is by now so concretely established—following nearly two years of desperate digging and countless tennis matches of debunking and rebunking—that it barely merits lengthy examination."

