AST and NTSB Investigate Yute Air Crash South of Bethel





Alaska State Troopers were notified at noon on Sunday of a Yute Air Cessna crash 10 miles south of Bethel. Prior to AST notification, local pilots from Bethel responded to the scene.

Six persons were reported as being in the aircraft at the time of the crash. All were successfully rescued and no injuries were reported.

According to the preliminary investigation the Yute Air Cessna 207 that was transiting between Goodnews Bay and Bethel when the aircraft experienced engine problems, lost power, and went down.

All occupants were transported to Bethel via aircraft that had responded and landed nearby.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident.



