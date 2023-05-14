AST and Several Agencies Make over 60 Arrests and Seize over $254k Worth of Drugs in Mat Su





Alaska State Troopers report that in the last week with several several local,state and federal agencies that a large number of suspects were arrested and a substantial amount of illegal drugs were seized in the Mat Su area.

According to the AST report several agencies that included Alaska State Troopers from the Mat-Su Drug Team, Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team, Special Crimes Investigation Unit, Patrol, Judicial Services, Highway Patrol, and Criminal Suppression Unit, law enforcement officers from the Anchorage Police Department, Wasilla Police Department, Palmer Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration worked together to make 62 arrests in the area,

Seized in the multi-day operation throughout the week an estimated $254,500 worth of drugs that included 1,098 grams of fentanyl, 236 grams of methamphetamine, 498 grams of heroin, 6.55 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Also seized was $8,337 in cash and eight firearms.

AST says that troopers regularly partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement in operations throughout the state.



