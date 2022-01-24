AST Investigate Burglary at Butte’s Matanuska Cannabis





Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to a burglary call at the Matanuska Cannabis Company in Butte at 3:45 am on Monday morning.

When they arrived at the location, they found that the suspects had already fled the scene.

An investigation was opened that found the perpetrators had used their pickup truck, described as a “two-toned blue F-150 styled vehicle,” to pull open the gate then proceeded to pry open the main door, making a forcible entry.

Once inside, the suspect went directly to the ATM machine with a dolly and wheeled it out of the business and into their truck then fled the scene.

Alaska State Troopers are requesting that anyone “who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding the ATM theft to call MATCOM dispatch at 352-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.”



