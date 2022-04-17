AST Investigates Early Sunday Morning Fatal Crash on Glenn Highway





Alaska State Troopers say they have yet to positively identify the identity of the victim involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

AST reports that they responded to mile 31 of the Glenn Highway 19 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning and opened an investigation into a fatal accident. It was determined that the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was northbound on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into the ditch, and burst into flames.

Troopers say, “The investigation into the circumstances of the crash and the identity of the driver are ongoing.”





