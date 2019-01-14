AST Investigates Saturday Death of Nikiski Woman in Sterling

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2019.

AST reports that they are continuing a death investigation of a 24-year-old woman in Sterling that occurred this weekend.

Troopers responded to a Sterling residence after receiving a report of an unconscious female not breathing at 4:35 am on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival troopers and CES attempted life-saving efforts but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the woman, identified as 24-year-old Jessica Wall of Nikiski, was pronounced deceased at the scene.







Wall’s next of kin were notified of her passing as the investigation continues.