AST Investigates Saturday Death of Nikiski Woman in Sterling

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2019.

 

AST reports that they are continuing a death investigation of a 24-year-old woman in Sterling that occurred this weekend.

Troopers responded to a Sterling residence after receiving a report of an unconscious female not breathing at 4:35 am on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival troopers and CES attempted life-saving efforts but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the woman, identified as 24-year-old Jessica Wall of Nikiski, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Wall’s next of kin were notified of her passing as the investigation continues.

Related Articles:

Seward Highway Crash Injures Two, Takes the Life of Another K-9, Suspect Both Dead Following Parks Highway Chase ABI Investigating Death on Knik River Road The SME has positively identified 52-year-old Joni Pearcy Bilderback as one of the victims found in the burned out Bronco in Soldotna. Image-Facebook profilesOne Victim Positively Identified in Soldotna Burned-Out Bronco Investigation