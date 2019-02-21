AST Jail Nenana Man on Multiple Charges Following Machete Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 21, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers arrested and jailed a Nenana man on Assault, weapons, and criminal mischief charges following a brief investigation in that community on Wednesday night.

According to the report, troopers responded following a disturbance call in the community and interviewed two complainants to find that 36-year-old Clinton Charlie had threatened them with a machete yesterday evening. In addition, it was found that Charlie had also damaged a vehicle during the incident.

The investigation also revealed that Charlie was a felon on probation and through the incident, he was in violation. AST would also find a concealable firearm in his residence.

Charlie was arrested on two counts of Assault III, Misconduct Involving Firearms III-Felon in Possession, and Criminal Mischief IV as well as his felony probation violation.





