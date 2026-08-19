This Day in Alaska History-August 19th, 1935











Alton C Nordale, Alaska’s Territorial Legislator, and four others were returning to Fairbanks after attending Discovery Day in Dawson on August 19th, 1935, but never reached their destination.

Searchers sought the aircraft, or even clues, for an extended period along the four-hour intended flight path, but as winter set in, nothing about the fate of the aircraft was found.

It wasn’t until a year later that a prospector, John Hajdukovich, and his party found the burned-out wreckage of the Stinson aircraft atop a barren mountaintop 15 miles west of Good Pastor near the Healy River. They brought in identifying parts to investigators in Fairbanks and the year-long mystery was solved.

The charred remains of pilot Arthur Hines and passengers Alton Nordale and Mr. and Mrs. Lonz were recovered and brought in for burial.