Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 1953, 31, Alaska, attorney, august, fairbanks, history, Politics, representative, senator This Day in Alaska History-August 31, 1953 added by Alaska Native News on Aug 31, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:This Day in Alaskan History-June 17th, 1953June 17th, 1953North Korea Calls for Peace Treaty TalksMuseum Leads Effort to Preserve Alutiiq Family PhotosFormer Americaâ€™s Most Wanted Fugitive Sentenced To…Obama Shuts Down Large Areas of Atlantic Shelf and…Tracks across Greenland Ice, 60 years ApartChina Watching Kim Trump Summit Closely