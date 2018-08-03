August 3rd, 1852

- Home
An exhausted 72-year-old Anchorage man was arrested upon his arrival near the Russian community of Lavrentiya recently after floating across the...
Anchorage Man in Dinghy Arrested in Russia After Drifting Across Bering Sea
An exhausted 72-year-old Anchorage man was arrested upon his arrival near the Russian community of Lavrentiya recently after floating across the...