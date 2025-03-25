Avalance Victim’s Remains Retrieved in Turnagin Arm after Dying in Deadly Burial Saturday





On Saturday afternoon at 2:34 PM troopers received the report of an avalanche on the backside of Seattle Ridge in Turnagain, those at the location told troopers that they observed the mishap and report that a snowmachine rider, later identified as 16-year-old Tucker Challan, caused the avalanche and was subsequently buried.

His remains were located in an unstable area of the avalanche and it was determined he was deceased. Wh8ile his next of kin were notified, his remains would be unretrieved because of instability in the area of the avalanche.

The following day, Sunday, Challan’s remains were recovered from the area by Alaska Rescue Group and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office and his next of kin were notified.