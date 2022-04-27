Avalanche in Thompson Pass Injure Two on Tuesday Afternoon





Alaska State Troopers report that an avalanche inadvertently triggered by a group of three individuals recreating in Thompson Pass on Tuesday afternoon injured two of the group that had to be rescued via helicopter.

An activated SOS from a satellite communication device alerted authorities and Alaska Wildlife Troopers worked to coordinate a private helicopter service in Valdez to pick up the group of three near the Worthington Glacier and transport them to Valdez where two members of the group could receive medical care, according to the AST dispatch.

Troopers advise that “Avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry as Springtime temperatures cover much of Alaska. The Alaska State Trooper and Alaska Wildlife Troopers encourage anyone that is heliskiing, backcountry skiing, or snow machining to use extreme caution.”

There have been a series of avalanches in the Copper River basin area and southcentral Alaska in the past week and troopers urge that persons recreating in the backcountry area be prepared when outing with avalanche mitigation equipment such as a probe, avalanche beacon, avalanche airbag system, and shovel.

Troopers also advise that you “Always carry a communication device that will work wherever you are going, and bring along clothing appropriate for the conditions. Always check weather and avalanche forecasting before you depart, and tell a trusted friend or family member where you are going and when you will be back.”





