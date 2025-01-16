Congressman Nick Begich Voices Strong Support for the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act





Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Congressman Nick Begich voted in favor of H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, a critical piece of legislation designed to ensure the integrity and fairness of women’s sports at all levels.

“For generations, women have fought tirelessly for equal access in athletics and this important piece of legislation reaffirms our commitment to that fight,” said Congressman Begich. “This bill is essential to protecting female athletes and ensuring that sports programs remain fair and competitive for all.”

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act specifically seeks to safeguard female athletes in school sports, collegiate programs, and professional leagues. The bill ensures that women’s sports are protected, preserving a level playing field and the future of women’s athletics.

Congressman Begich emphasized that this legislation is not about exclusion, rather the bill is focused on upholding the principle of fairness. “All athletes deserve equal opportunities to succeed. But we cannot allow the rights of female athletes to be impeded in the name of political correctness,” he said. “This bill is a necessary step to ensure that women and girls can continue to compete on equal terms and that their hard-won progress in sports is protected for future generations.”

Congressman Begich’s vote in support of this legislation underscores his commitment to stand with Alaskan families and secure competitive fairness in women’s sports.

