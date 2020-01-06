AVTEC Ranks in Top 10 Percent Nationwide for High Financial Returns

SEWARD, Alaska—AVTEC, the Alaska Vocational Technical Center, recently ranked in the top 10 percent of 4,500 colleges nationwide for student return on investment 10 years after enrollment.
Lead author Anthony Carnevale addressed the question “Is college worth it?” in a new report called “A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 Colleges,” from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The report used College Scorecard data from the U.S. Department of Education to calculate the net present value of a credential from 4,500 schools from across the U.S. The report included public and private colleges that offer four-year degrees and postsecondary institutions that offer two-year degrees and certifications.
The report found that schools offering certificates or associate degrees had the highest return on investment 10 years after enrollment, with four-year institutions catching up with return on investment 40 years after enrollment.
Schools that ranked in the top 10 percent primarily offer associate degrees or certificates that require two years or less. “Because these programs require fewer credits to complete,” the report said, “they leave students with less debt and allow them to enter the workforce sooner.” AVTEC falls into the this category, offering training programs of less than one year where students enter the workforce with little or no student loan debt.
“This ranking recognizes the success of AVTEC’s outstanding training programs,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika L. Ledbetter. “AVTEC offers competency-based training where students progress toward skill mastery and graduate ready for success in the workplace.”
“This report is a great way for students and their parents to make informed decisions about what type of training is best for their future and what institution is right for them,” said AVTEC Director Cathy LeCompte.
For the full report, visit cew.georgetown.edu/CollegeROI.
###