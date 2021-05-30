AWT: Use Caution, it is Moose Calving Season







Moose calving season is here, and camera phones are catching a glimpse of day old calves across the state.

As Alaskans, some of us might be lucky enough to see a moose born right in our backyard, but remember that cow moose can become extremely aggressive and attack people if they fear for the safety of their new calves.

While many people might think that moose are less dangerous then bears, more people in in our state are injured by moose than by bears each year.

Always keep your distance from moose, give them plenty of space, and never approach, no matter their age.

Also remember that it is illegal to feed wild animals in Alaska, including moose, and you could end up with a hefty fine if you are caught.





