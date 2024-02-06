Baird Announces New Strategic Partnership, Scholarship Program With ANSEP at University of Alaska Anchorage





ANCHORAGE – On Monday, Baird announced an exciting partnership with the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program at the University of Alaska Anchorage, focusing on supporting Indigenous students and bringing them into the world of financial services. Through support from Baird Foundation, the organization has been awarded $100,000 to grow its programming and continue investing in students.

Baird’s longstanding support of the Native American Financial Officer Association (NAFOA) and its Private Wealth Management presence in Anchorage led to this connection with ANSEP (Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program). Baird has previously partnered with various native tribal organizations–to develop programs that help tribal youth better understand the worlds of economics and business, with a critical goal of assisting qualified candidates to pursue higher education in financial service-focused studies.

“Baird is committed to mentoring and developing students of diverse backgrounds, and we deeply believe in the mission of the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program at UAA,” said Gordon Pan, President of Baird Capital. “ANSEP has a proven track record and is a highly regarded organization within the Alaskan community. Being a partner and supporting the expansion of the curriculum will improve awareness and access to careers in business at an early age and align with Baird’s business and I&D goals.”

“Through a partnership with ANSEP and UAA and our scholarship and internship program, we believe that we can have an impact on increasing the number of Native Students within the business school,” added Mike Schroeder, Chairman of Private Wealth Management. “We hope this shows our commitment to our Alaskan clients that we invest in the community’s talent and look forward to partnering for years to come.”

“It is because of strategic partners like Baird that we can continue to expand and bring new opportunities like ANSEP Business to Alaska’s students,” said ANSEP Interim Executive Director Dr. Matt Calhoun. “An alumnus of ANSEP myself, I know firsthand the impact this program can have not only for an individual but for the entire community, the entire state. The end goal is to have a greater representation of Alaska Natives not just in the business school but eventually as leaders in the finance industry, and this partnership with Baird will help make that possible.”

Baird has awarded two scholarships from this initiative to date: Kayla Kashevarof is a junior at the University of Alaska Anchorage studying Business Administration with a focus on accounting. Kashevarof is Unangan (Aleut) and a shareholder at The Aleut Corporation and Tanaq Corporation. She is joined by Jordan Fifer, a senior at the University of Alaska Anchorage studying Business Administration and Finance. Fifer is Tlingit Indian and previously interned at Cook Inlet Tribal Council.

Baird’s Anchorage presence includes a Private Wealth Management office, where Kashevarof has worked as a PWM intern with Managing Director Grant Shearer and The Planning Group of the Northwest , and Fifer will join soon. Managing Director Sarah Springer has also supported the UAA Foundation through a position on the finance committee.