Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in LA Helicopter Crash

Alaska Native News on Jan 26, 2020.

The 41-year-old Bryant and four others, including his daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, were killed in a helicopter crash when their aircraft crashed into a Calabasas hillside on Sunday morning according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

No one aboard the helicopter survived. The crash was reported at 10 am this morning.

Kobe and four others were en route to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when his private helicopter, an S-76, crashed 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Kobe retired from the NBA as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and at the time of his joining the NBA, was the youngest player, at age 18, in the history of the organization.

The FAA said in a tweet that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.