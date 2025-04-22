Bear awareness and bear spray workshop offered in Delta Junction





Delta Junction residents can learn how to react during a bear encounter and practice using inert bear spray in a one-day workshop offered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and Delta Career Advancement Center.

Tim Craig, a wildlife biologist who has worked with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will teach the class. Craig will highlight his many remarkable experiences with bears and discuss bear awareness and how to prevent or respond appropriately to a bear encounter.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at the Delta Career Advancement Center classroom, 1696 N. Clearwater Ave., Delta Junction. It will include hands-on use of inert bear spray, directed hands-on role-play and practice scenarios, and a multimedia presentation. Inert bear spray will be provided.

The scenarios will help develop bear-spray muscle memory, which will make participants less likely to respond incorrectly in the event of a bear encounter.

Wear clothing and footwear that you don’t mind getting dirty (the spray is oily). Dress in layers, as May weather can be unpredictable. There will be a short lunch break. Bring your lunch and hydration. All other materials will be provided.

The class is limited to 10 participants, and registration is required. The cost is $25. Students 16 and under are welcome but must have an accompanying adult who is also registered in the class. Please register by contacting Chris Lyon at info@deltacareeradvancementcenter.com or calling 907-895-4605.

For more information, contact Eve Karczmarczyk at eekarczmarczyk@alaska.edu or 907-895-4210.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Karczmarczyk. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.



