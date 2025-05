A 68-year-old bear hunter just north of Chicken on the Taylor Highway was reported deceased on Saturday, according to Trooper reports.

The man, identified as David Creamer, the report stated, had died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. AST reports that no foul play was observed.

Creamer’s remains were turned over the the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, and his next of kin was notified, Troopers say.