Wildlife Troopers Offer Tips for Hunters as Hunting Seasons Open Statewide

(ANCHORAGE) – Excitement is building for Alaska hunters as seasons open this month in many regions for deer, caribou, Dall sheep, moose, mountain goat and other big game species. The Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be present in full force statewide making sure everybody plays by the rules.
“Hunting is a longstanding Alaska tradition,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “As we enter this harvest season, I hope hunters will take a moment to appreciate the critical role our state hunting regulations play in conserving our wildlife resources.”
Serving as the state’s primary law enforcement agency overseeing hunting and fishing regulations, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be busy in August and September.
“We’ll be checking in with hunters and keeping an eye out for violations of all types,” said Wildlife Troopers Colonel Doug Massie. “One thing I can’t emphasize enough: Before heading into the field, make sure you’re intimately familiar with the hunting regulations that apply to the areas and game species you plan to hunt.”
Examples of what Wildlife Troopers will be looking for include:
The rules above are just a few highlights. For more information, pick up a free copy of the Alaska State Hunting Regulations booklet at any Alaska Department of Fish and Game office or at any license vendor; or view the regulations online at
https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=wildliferegulations.hunting
The Alaska Wildlife Troopers wish all hunters a safe and successful hunting season.