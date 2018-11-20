Begich Middle School Student Remanded to McLaughlin Youth Center after Writing Threats on Bathroom Wall

Alaska Native News Nov 20, 2018.

Social media posts on Sunday prompted School Resource Officers to investigate the possibility of threats to the Begich Middle School and the Anchorage School District.

The media posts, on SnapChat were shared between ASD students and reported to School Resource Officers several times. SRO investigated the posts and determined that there was no immediate danger to the school or to the Anchorage School District.

Then at approximately 8 am on Monday morning Begich Middle School staff reported to School Resource Officers that a threat written on the walls of the girl's restroom warned that "there would be a shooting during 2nd-period classes and everyone should leave now," APD reported.







School officers investigated and identified the student responsible for the scrawling on the wall. That student was taken into custody and remanded to the McLaughlin Youth Center and charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.