Beginning strength building class for older adults offered in Fairbanks





The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is offering a beginning strength training class in Fairbanks for midlife and older adults.

The StrongPeople Strong Bodies class helps increase muscle strength and bone density, improve balance and prevent falls. Leslie Shallcross, Extension health, home and family development agent, will teach the class.

Light hand and leg weights are available in class. Dress in comfortable clothing and wear low-heeled, sturdy shoes or sneakers.

This class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30-5 p.m., from Sept. 29-Dec. 17 at the Tanana District office, UAF University Park Building, 1000 University Ave., Room 108, Fairbanks.

The cost is $25. Pay online at bit.ly/FairbanksStrongPeople or in person with cash or check at the Tanana District office. Class size is limited.

For more information, contact Shallcross at lashallcross@alaska.edu or 907-474-2426.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.