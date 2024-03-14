Workshop offers training for StrongPeople exercise class





A popular exercise program for midlife and older adults is looking for people to lead classes in Alaska communities.

A workshop sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will train prospective community leaders in all aspects of leading StrongPeople/StrongBodies, an effective and safe resistance exercise program for midlife or older adults. Research shows that these exercises can improve bone density, muscle strength, balance and mobility.

Individuals who wish to become leaders should be knowledgeable about health and fitness, lifting weights and using dumbbells. Experience as an exercise instructor and an educational background in health or exercise are desirable.

Trainees should be aware that this program may only be delivered in nonprofit settings.

The class is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Matanuska Experiment Station and Extension Center, 1509 S. Georgeson Drive, Palmer. Register at https://bit.ly/StrongPeopleTraining by April 1. The cost is $225.

Lunch, water, coffee, tea, light snacks and the StrongPeople/StrongBodies program tool kit will be provided. Trainees should come prepared to exercise and also to practice instructing others in program exercises.

Contact Leslie Shallcross at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu or Julie Cascio at 907-745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu for more information about workshop eligibility, accommodations or other details.

UAF



