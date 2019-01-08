Benny Benson Secondary School Student Arrested for Firearm Possession

Alaska Native News Jan 8, 2019.

An Anchorage juvenile was arrested at the Benny Benson Secondary School on Monday morning after a report of marijuana possession from staff at the school APD reported.

According to the report, the student was reported for marijuana possession and was interviewed by the School Resource Officer at the secondary school at 4525 Campbell Airstrip Road. During the interview, the resource officer would find that the student was also in possession of a handgun. The firearm was immediately seized.







Because bringing weapons onto school property is illegal, the student was arrested then remanded to the McLaughlin Youth Center and charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.