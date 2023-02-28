BLM Campbell Tract welcomes Iditarod fans for ceremonial start activities





ANCHORAGE, Alaska –The Bureau of Land Management will host the finish of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start on March 4 at the BLM Campbell Tract.

The 730-acre Campbell Tract is a great location to view the mushers and their dog teams as they emerge from the woods and trot down the Campbell Airstrip to finish their 11-mile run from downtown. It takes teams about 45 minutes to make the run from downtown to the Campbell Tract.

Ceremonial start viewers can park at the nearby Abbott Loop Community Park Trailhead or Campbell Airstrip Road Trailhead and hike, bike or ski to the route used for the ceremonial start. Mushers will use a packed sled dog trail paralleling the Campbell Airstrip at BLM. Viewers should stay off the mushing trails and take care when crossing active sled dog trails. Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for weather conditions at the Campbell Tract.

There will be no public parking available at the Campbell Tract. Parking at the Smokejumper Trailhead will be closed for the event starting Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

A map of the race route on the Campbell Tract with viewing sites is available online at the BLM’s Iditarod National Historic trail page.

The BLM asks visitors to leave their dogs at home for this event to avoid conflicts with sled dogs. Leashes are always required for any pets at Campbell Tract. In addition, the Campbell Tract is closed to motorized recreation and is a “No Drone Zone.”

The BLM serves as federal administrator for the Iditarod National Historic Trail. The BLM also issues recreation permits for other events on the Iditarod National Historic Trail and is a partner in the Iditarod Trail to Every Classroom! (iTREC!) teacher professional development program.



