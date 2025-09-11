Bernadette Wilson Announces State Senator & Veteran Mike Shower As Running Mate for Gubernatorial Campaign





Big Lake – Tuesday, leading Republican gubernatorial candidate Bernadette Wilson announced that State Senator and Veteran Mike Shower has joined her campaign as her running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

Wilson, who has led the Republican field in the first two publicly released polls and has been endorsed by Congressman Byron Donalds, released the following statement:

“Senator Mike Shower is a deeply respected conservative leader who has served with conviction and integrity during his time in the Alaska legislature. As a former Air Force fighter pilot, Sen. Shower brings his experience as a Veteran who served our country for 24 years and his deep knowledge of Alaska’s strategic military importance to our ticket. And as a leader in the fight for election integrity in Alaska, Sen. Shower is well prepared to oversee our elections and ensure they are conducted fairly, transparently, and competently. I am incredibly honored that Sen. Shower has agreed to join this fight with me and I know he will serve Alaska well as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

“I agreed to join Bernadette on this ticket because I am fully convinced she is the clear choice to be Alaska’s next Governor,” said Sen. Shower. “Alaska is at a crossroads, and it is time that we seize our opportunity to bring lasting prosperity to our citizens by working with the Trump Administration to unlock our state, fix education, support our military personnel and veterans, and fully develop our incredible natural resources. As Governor, Bernadette will lead that effort and I am proud to stand with her as her choice for Lieutenant Governor of our great state.”

About Sen. Shower: Mike Shower is a Republican member of the Alaska State Senate. A retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and current FedEx 777 airline captain, he holds a Bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and an MBA from Touro University. Appointed in February 2018 by Governor Bill Walker, he won his first election to represent District E in November of 2018. Mike now represents the newly drawn District O, winning re-election in 2022. Senator Shower represents communities in the Matanuska–Susitna Borough, with his district stretching from Clear Space Force station near Fairbanks all the way to Valdez. He is known for his conservative legislative record and leadership roles, including Chairman of the State Affairs and Transportation committees, Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee, finance committee, and Co-Chair of the Joint Armed Services Committee. Mike was chosen by his colleagues to be the Senate Minority leader for this current legislative session. He is married to his incredible wife, Michelle, for 34 years. They have 3 kids, Jonathan, Brittani and Michael Jr, and 4 grandchildren, Ben, Haley, Logan and Dakota. Residents of Alaska since 1993, they enjoy the outdoors and all Alaska has to offer including hunting, fishing and hiking. They consider it an honor to serve the people of Alaska hoping to create a brighter future for our children.

For more information, visit www.BernadetteforGovernor.com.