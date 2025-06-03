Bernadette for Governor Campaign Adds National Firepower





Brad Herold and Ben Yoho Join Team Bernadette

ANCHORAGE, AK – The Bernadette for Governor campaign announced this week a major boost in national firepower, with two seasoned strategists from the highest levels of Republican politics joining her team: Brad Herold and Ben Yoho.

Herold and Yoho bring with them a proven record of national success working on some of the most competitive and successful Republican campaigns in the country. Their partnership signals a serious elevation in strategy and execution for Wilson’s gubernatorial effort, giving it one of the most professional, battle-tested operations in Alaska political history.

“This level of national talent gives Bernadette a top tier team in Alaska politics,” said Wilson general consultant Paul Smith. “Brad and Ben see what Alaskans see — this is a big race with a lot at stake both at the state and national level, and Bernadette is a bold, authentic conservative leader who can win and bring real results.”

Brad Herold, partner at the nationally recognized firm Something Else Strategies, brings over a decade of experience running top-tier Republican campaigns, including Gov. DeSantis’ upset 2018 victory and President Trump’s 2016 ground game in Florida. Herold has built a reputation for disciplined, creative, and effective campaign media—helping elect a slate of governors, senators, and conservative champions.

Herold’s firm has led media efforts for:

•Gov. Brian Kemp (GA)

•Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA)

•Gov. Kay Ivey (AL)

•Sen. Marco Rubio (FL)

•Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN)

•Sen. Mike Lee (UT)

•More than a dozen other successful statewide campaigns along with IE efforts for the Republican Governors Association, National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee

Ben Yoho, Chairman and CEO of The Strategy Group Company, provides media and strategy for some of the biggest names in Republican politics, including President Trump’s Super PAC MAGA Inc. in the 2024 cycle. A former presidential campaign CEO and seasoned political tactician, Yoho brings deep experience in message delivery, targeting, and maximizing media impact. His expertise in the state will ensure the Wilson campaign’s winning message effectively reaches Alaskans across the state.

His recent wins include:

•President Trump’s MAGA Inc.

•Rep. Nick Begich (AK)

•Sen. Bernie Moreno (OH)

•Sen. Jim Banks (IN)

•Rep. Abraham Hamadeh (AZ)

Bernadette Wilson, Republican candidate for governor who declared her candidacy in May, said, “I’m energized and ready to put Brad and Ben to work on our campaign. Their winning track record speaks for itself. With their help, we’re going to take our message of freedom, energy independence, and accountable government to every corner of Alaska.”

Brad Herold, Partner, Something Else Strategies, said, “Bernadette is a strong conservative with a backbone. That’s exactly what Alaska, and the country, needs more of and she is exactly the kind of candidate we back. I’m proud to help her win this race and shake things up in Juneau.”

Ben Yoho, Chairman & CEO, The Strategy Group Company, said, “Alaska is the last frontier of freedom and opportunity, and Bernadette Wilson is a fighter ready to defend both. We’re all in and look forward to electing her as the next Republican Governor of Alaska.”



