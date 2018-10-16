Byron Mallott Resigns as Lieutenant Governor Effective Immediately

Oct 16, 2018.
Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday. Image-State of Alaska

Byron Mallott Tuesday resigned as Lieutenant Governor effective immediately, and Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was sworn into the office during a private ceremony in Governor Bill Walker’s Anchorage office this afternoon.

Governor Walker and Lieutenant Governor Davidson released the following statements:

“It is with profound disappointment and sadness that I accepted the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott.

Byron recently made inappropriate comments that do not reflect the sterling level of behavior required in his role as Lieutenant Governor. I learned of the incident last night. Byron has taken full responsibility for his actions and has resigned.

As leaders, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct.



Valerie Davidson was confirmed as Lieutenant Governor-designee earlier this April. She was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor. Doctor Jay Butler has been appointed Commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaskans can be confident that Valerie Davidson will assume the duties of Lieutenant Governor with grace and dignity.”

– Governor Bill Walker

“Alaskans deserve the highest standards of conduct by their elected officials. While I am deeply saddened by the resignation of Lt. Governor Byron Mallott, I am profoundly disappointed by his conduct.

Respect for women, and the dignity of all Alaskans, is our responsibility. I stand ready to serve as your Lieutenant Governor.”

– Lieutenant Governor Valerie Davidson

