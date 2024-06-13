Bert Heitstuman Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case





(Anchorage, AK) – Monday, an Anchorage Superior Court judge sentenced Heitstuman, a 53-year-old man, to a sentence of 13 years with 6 years suspended for one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree as well as a conviction of record for one count of Harassment in the First Degree. Additionally, he will have a 10-year probationary term and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years. Heitstuman originally pleaded guilty in February 2023.

This case stemmed from incidents with multiple female victims from 2011-2013. During that time, Heitstuman was employed as a Department of Homeland Security law enforcement official. Through that position, he had contact with the women that he sexually assaulted, all of whom worked as employees at federal buildings in Alaska. Concerning his harassment conviction, Heitstuman inappropriately touched a woman who was a fellow security guard while employed as a private security guard himself.



