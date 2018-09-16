Bethel SAR Search for Bethel Man, Second Victim’s Remains Identified

The woman found floating face-down in the Kuskokwim River on Thursday has been identified by the State Medical Emaniner’s off as the search for another is currently underway, AST reports.

25-year-old Holly Mayeda, of Bethel was found deceased and floating face-down in the river south of Napakiak on Thursday and her remains were sent to the SMEU. The next day, a submerged boat was discovered across from the boat launch in Bethel approximately 10 miles upriver. That boat was tentatively identified as the boat that Mayeda was last seen in.

The second person last seen aboard the boat has been identified as 28-year-old Stacy Hoagland of Aniak. Bethel police are investigating the sunken boat and the search for Hoagland.

Alaska State Troopers ask “If you have any information regarding Holly or Stacey, please contact either the Alaska State Troopers or Bethel Police Department.”