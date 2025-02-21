BIA launches Operation Spirit Return to help solve Indian Country missing and unidentified person cases





WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced Thursday that the Office of Justice Services has launched Operation Spirit Return, an initiative to help solve missing and unidentified person cases involving American Indians and Alaska Natives in the United States.

BIA's Missing and Murdered Unit to identify unknown human remains located within or close to Indian Country and are believed to belong to either American Indian or Alaska Native persons. The operation will focus on reuniting remains with family members and returning them to their tribal communities. The unit is actively investigating 15 unidentified persons cases from its regions, including Alaska. The initiative is being conducted by the

“The crisis of American Indians and Alaska Natives gone missing or who have been murdered, but whose cases remained unsolved, has been decades in the making, and we are committed to ending it,” said Bryan Mercier, director of the BIA exercising the delegated authority of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs “Thanks to the BIA Missing and Murdered Unit and its partners, our Operation Spirit Return initiative will help return missing relatives to their families, so that they can be comforted knowing their loved ones have come home.”

“Each member of the Missing and Murdered Unit is dedicated to combatting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis,” said BIA Deputy Bureau Director for Justice Services Richard “Glen” Melville. “With our partners in federal law enforcement and the genetic research community, we are striving to make a meaningful impact for the tribal families and communities who have been left for years with unanswered questions about those who went missing. Operation Spirit Return’s focus is on identifying these victims and sending them home, and we are actively engaged in achieving that result.”

The Missing and Murdered Unit is collaborating with the federal database NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and the Texas-based company Othram, which utilizes forensic genetic genealogy to identify human remains.

the Cold Case task force , part of Operation Lady Justice, a multi-agency effort established by President Trump's administration in 2019 to enhance the operation of the criminal justice system and address the staggering number of missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Natives in tribal communities. The Missing and Murdered Unit began as

www.bia.gov/mmu . For more information about the Missing and Murdered Unit or to learn about how you can get involved visit

