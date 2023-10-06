Biden’s Dog Removed From White House After Biting Incidents





U.S. President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has been removed from the White House after a series of biting incidents.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said in a statement Wednesday.

Commander was last seen at the White House on Saturday when photographers spotted the two-year-old German shepherd on an upper balcony.

Alexander did not say where the dog was sent, and it was not clear if the move was permanent.

The Secret Service, which protects the U.S. president, has reported 11 biting incidents involving its personnel. CNN reported Wednesday that the number was higher and said Commander had bitten White House employees and executive resident staff members, as well as Secret Service members.

The Bidens sent another dog, Major, to live with family friends in Delaware in 2021 after he was also involved in biting incidents.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Source: VOA



