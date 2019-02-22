Big Lake Woman Shoots, Injures Boyfriend during Argument

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2019.

A Wasilla man suffered a non-lethal gunshot wound by his girlfriend during an altercation on Friday morning troopers said on the trooper dispatch today.

AST responded to Meadow Lakes in Wasilla to investigate after receiving a report of the shooting at 8:31 am and found that 39-year-old Big Lake resident Sarah Butts had shot her boyfriend with a handgun during an argument.

During the investigation, it was also found that Butts was operating a vehicle with improper plates.







Butts was arrested on charges of Assault I and II-DV and improper use of plates. She was transported to and remanded at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail to await arraignment.

The boyfriend was treated for his injuries.