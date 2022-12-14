Bill Recognizing Congressman Don Young’s Legacy Passes Senate





U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) applauded Senate passage of their legislation, the Don Young Recognition Act. The bill honors the legacy of the late Don Young, Congressman for All Alaska and Dean of the House, who passed away in March 2022 after serving Alaska in the House of Representatives for 49 years. The legislation recognizes Congressman Young’s lifelong contributions to Alaska by designating one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian Islands, currently known as Mount Cerberus, as Mount Young; the Federal office building in Fairbanks as the Don Young Federal Office Building; and the Job Corps Center located in Palmer as the Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center.

“The work Congressman Don Young did for Alaska during his lifelong public service were defined by his loyalty and staunch love for Alaskans as well as his effectiveness in delivering transformative legislation. Don brought light and energy to every room he entered. He is missed every single day,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski.“Don’s legacy will live on in many ways: His family, his landmark legislative accomplishments, and now, the most active volcano in the Aleutian Islands named after him—a fitting representation of the always-active, sometimes unpredictable Congressman for all of Alaska.”

“Having fought so hard for countless federal investments, projects and economic opportunities for Alaskans, our late great Congressman Don Young’s name deserves to grace lands and projects in our state in recognition of his important legacy,” said Sen. Sullivan. “I can’t think of a symbol that better captures Don’s authentic, tenacious, indomitable Alaskan spirit than a rumbling Aleutian volcano. Mt. Young, the Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center, and the Don Young Federal Building will remind future Alaskans about this once-in-a-generation public servant and all that he accomplished for the people and state he loved so much. Senator Murkowski and I thank our Senate colleagues for helping us pass this important legislative honor for our larger-than-life congressman.”

Following Senate passage, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan spoke on the Senate floor in support of the Don Young Recognition Act, and in honor of the late Congressman for All Alaska and the legacy he left behind.

